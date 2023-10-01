Help name Fry Fire District’s new Dalmation puppy

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fry Fire District in Sierra Vista needs your help naming its newest member.

Recently, the Fry Fire District was gifted a female, Dalmatian puppy. The fire district says its new “probie puppy” will attend public events and be a support for first responders at different stations in the area.

However, the district doesn’t have a name for its new puppy, which is why they need your help.

Any name suggestions can be submitted on the district’s Facebook below:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.