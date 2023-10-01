Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Help name Fry Fire District’s new Dalmation puppy

Fry Fire District welcomes new Dalmatian puppy
Fry Fire District welcomes new Dalmatian puppy(Fry Fire Department)
By Alex Valdez
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Fry Fire District in Sierra Vista needs your help naming its newest member.

Recently, the Fry Fire District was gifted a female, Dalmatian puppy. The fire district says its new “probie puppy” will attend public events and be a support for first responders at different stations in the area.

However, the district doesn’t have a name for its new puppy, which is why they need your help.

Any name suggestions can be submitted on the district’s Facebook below:

Sample HTML block

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington

Latest News

Winds have the potential to reach 40 miles per hour.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning closes out weekend
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Evacuated Illinois residents return home after ammonia leak from truck crash that killed 5 people
Kevin and Ursula Jones take a photo together in front of a video screen while attending the...
Jimmy Carter admirers across generations celebrate the former president’s 99th birthday
President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight