Tucson man accused of killing father, fleeing state

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities said a Tucson man killed his father and fled the state before being captured at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Tucson Police Department said 29-year-old Piero A. Hernandez was taken into custody while he was trying to leave the country.

The TPD said Piero’s father, 58-year-old Jorge Hernandez, was found shot to death at a mobile home park in the 3800 block of North Fairview Avenue on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Officers were called to the home after his family found his body.

Piero is facing a charge of second-degree murder and will be brought back to Pima County.

“The Tucson Police Department is grateful for the partnership and continued support from our federal partners at Homeland Security Investigations and Customs & Border Protection,” the TPD said in a release.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.