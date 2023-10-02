Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Dollywood Express train derails, all passengers evacuated

The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night, according to officials with the theme park.
By Kelly Ann Krueger and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – The Dollywood Express train derailed Sunday night around 8:30, according to park officials.

The Dollywood Express is a 110-ton coal-fired steam engine that takes guests on a five-mile trip around the park and through the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains.

All passengers were evacuated and no injuries were reported, Dollywood Spokesman Wes Ramey told WVLT.

The train reportedly experienced a mechanical issue, Ramey said, but he was unable to provide more information at the time, other than to say the train would not run Monday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Laphonza Butler, president of EMILY's List, listens during a rally held by the Latino...
California governor names Laphonza Butler, former Kamala Harris adviser, to Feinstein Senate seat
Tucson boy badly burned honored during UArizona Football Game
Tucson boy badly burned doing social media challenge honored during UArizona game
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Donald Trump denounces case as ‘scam’ as he arrives for a New York trial over his business practices
Tucson hosts Arizona’s first LGBTQ+ blood drive
Tucson hosts Arizona’s first LGBTQ+ blood drive