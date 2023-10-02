Driver killed in crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Golf Links and South Heartstone Drive.

More information will be released Monday, according to the TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

