Driver killed in crash near Golf Links, Harrison in Tucson

(Source: pexels.com)
(Source: pexels.com)(Pexels)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:43 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Golf Links and Harrison in Tucson on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The Tucson Police Department said the crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Golf Links and South Heartstone Drive.

More information will be released Monday, according to the TPD. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

