Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a historically hot September, what should we expect into October?

By Cory Kowitz
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:34 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The hottest September of all time finished off what was the hottest stretch from July through September that Tucson has ever felt. So, what can we expect as we head into October? Will fall weather finally start to settle in?

Well, the cooler temps you felt today are a sign of things to come. In the short term, temps are expected to remain slightly below average through mid-week, with a slight warm-up into the mid-90s by late this week. There are slight shower/storm chances late this week in the eastern portion of the region, but overall, the area will remain dry. Overall, we are expecting temps to be slightly above average while keeping in mind that the average high temp in October is 86. Additionally, we are expecting rainfall to be slightly above average while keeping in mind that October is a dry month where we only average a little over 0.5″.

The wind, as well as the fire risk, will die down for tomorrow, with windy conditions still expected for areas east of Tucson.

MONDAY: Clear & less windy with a morning low of 61 & a high of 87. Afternoon winds will be 10-15 mph (gusting up to 25 mph)

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58 & a high of 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 57 & a high of 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 59 & a high of 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 95. 10% chance for showers/storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93. 10% chance for showers/storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 93.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Three people were killed in an early morning crash in Tucson.
UPDATE: Three killed in early morning Tucson crash
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a historically hot September, what should we expect into October?
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a historically hot September, what should we expect into October?
Winds have the potential to reach 40 miles per hour.
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Red Flag Warning closes out weekend
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds to begin the game, windy & cooler temps tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds to begin the game, windy & cooler temps tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds to begin the game, windy & cooler temps tomorrow
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gusty winds to begin the game, windy & cooler temps tomorrow