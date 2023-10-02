FIRST ALERT FORECAST: After a historically hot September, what should we expect into October?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) – The hottest September of all time finished off what was the hottest stretch from July through September that Tucson has ever felt. So, what can we expect as we head into October? Will fall weather finally start to settle in?

Well, the cooler temps you felt today are a sign of things to come. In the short term, temps are expected to remain slightly below average through mid-week, with a slight warm-up into the mid-90s by late this week. There are slight shower/storm chances late this week in the eastern portion of the region, but overall, the area will remain dry. Overall, we are expecting temps to be slightly above average while keeping in mind that the average high temp in October is 86. Additionally, we are expecting rainfall to be slightly above average while keeping in mind that October is a dry month where we only average a little over 0.5″.

The wind, as well as the fire risk, will die down for tomorrow, with windy conditions still expected for areas east of Tucson.

MONDAY: Clear & less windy with a morning low of 61 & a high of 87. Afternoon winds will be 10-15 mph (gusting up to 25 mph)

TUESDAY: Clear with a morning low of 58 & a high of 88.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 57 & a high of 90.

THURSDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 59 & a high of 95.

FRIDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 95. 10% chance for showers/storms.

SATURDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 65 & a high of 93. 10% chance for showers/storms.

SUNDAY: Mostly clear with a morning low of 64 & a high of 93.

