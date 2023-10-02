Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooler and breezy start to the week

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 5:49 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - To kick off the first week of October, temperatures will run slightly below normal with highs in Tucson topping out in the mid to upper 80s! Conditions will still be a bit breezy by the afternoon from Tucson eastward, before lighter winds return Tuesday. Temperatures will warm back into the mid 90s by the end of the workweek before leveling off in the low 90s this weekend. We’ll hold the chance for a few showers Friday and Saturday, primarily near the New Mexico border; otherwise, another dry week is in store.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

