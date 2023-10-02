Advertise
13 Cares For Health
PCSD working rollover crash near Twin Peaks, Silverbell

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on a rollover crash on Twin Peaks in the area of Sagauro Bloom on Monday, October 2.(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 4:12 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on a rollover crash on Twin Peaks in the area of Sagauro Bloom on Monday, October 2.

The Marana Police Department assisted PCSD with traffic control.

MPD said Twin Peaks only has one lane of travel open between Silverbell and Saguaro Peaks.

According to Marana Police, the driver was safely removed from the vehicle.

