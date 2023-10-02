Sunday Spotlight: Government Shutdown Averted, What’s Next?

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The new shutdown deadline for the federal government is November 17th. With three-and-a-half-hours to spare, the House and Senate passed a plan to keep things open while budget negotiations continue.

That means military and federal workers will still get paid, and there are no changes to assistance programs for now. Getting to this point was not an easy task for lawmakers. Delays, finger-pointing, name calling, and many questions if anything could pass, right up until the morning of the deadline.

“This was a clear example of how broken Washington is,” says Southern Arizona GOP Representative Juan Ciscomani. “Leading up to it this close and making so many people anxious and nervous.. I never lost hope but we’re here.”

The final vote in the house was 335 to 91. More democrats voted for the GOP-crafted plan then republicans.

“The way the bill looks was not my first option, second, third or even fourth”, says Ciscomani. “We tried many versions throughout this whole process. It got to the point where this was the only option we had in order to avoid a shutdown. I was clear from the beginning that I was gonna do everything I could to avoid a shutdown and that’s what I did.”.

Democratic Representative Raul Grijalva also voted for the bill. He says there’s a lesson all lawmakers need to learn from this close call.

“The lesson learned is that if you’re going to do this bipartisan you need each other,” he says. “By continuing to make everything an ideological fight, you risk making any progress and then you begin to sacrifice very important things like our economy and the well-being of our families,” he added.

One big concern for Representative Grijalva, democrats, and the White House is not including aide money for Ukraine. While Grijalva says it was a mistake to not include it, plans are underway to pass a plan to send more help and not attach it to a potential shutdown. Meanwhile, for Ciscomani and the republicans, there is no money dedicated to the Southern Border. Ciscomani calls that “very concerning.”

Moving forward, Congress will work on passing 12 spending bills before the new mid-November deadline.

