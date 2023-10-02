Advertise
Tucson boy badly burned doing social media challenge honored during UArizona game

Tucson boy badly burned honored during UArizona Football Game
Tucson boy badly burned honored during UArizona Football Game(Banner-University Medicine)
By Alex Valdez
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tuscon boy who was severely burned while attempting a TikTok challenge was honored during the University of Arizona’s football game.

During the University of Arizona’s football against Washington State on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, University Medicine recognized the family who was impacted by a TikTok challenge gone wrong.

Last month, 12-year-old Corey Roper was severely burned while trying a TikTok challenge that involves alcohol and fire. Corey was treated for 2nd and 3rd-degree burns on his chest, back, arm, neck, chin, stomach, and side.

He received care at Banner-University Medical Center in Tucson and has since been released from the hospital. Corey is currently undergoing physical therapy and recovering from his burns.

Corey, his mother Tiffany Roper, and his sister Lette were given special recognition during halftime for their resilience. Dr. Marc Matthews, MD, Burn, Trauma, Acute, and Critical Care Surgeon, and Dr. Lourdes Castañón, MD, Surgeon, and Director of the Banner-University Medicine’s Burn Program were also honored for their care and expertise.

During the past few months, the family has been raising awareness by sharing their story to help prevent other children from attempting to do any social media challenges.

Roper said back in September, it’s now her mission to encourage parents to talk with their children about the dangers. She told 13 News, that one child being hurt by this challenge is one too many.

