Tucson hosts Arizona’s first LGBTQ+ blood drive

By Katherine Patterson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Last month the American Red Cross implemented FDA policy of now allowing more gay and bisexual men to donate blood. The FDA had banned donations from gay men during the 1980s HIV/AIDs crisis.

Sunday, the American Red Cross hosted it’s first ever LGBTQ+ Blood Drive in Arizona in Tucson, marking a big step for inclusivity.

The American Red Cross along with blood program leader Kristen Taskila made history today.

“When we found out that they were going to roll out these new guidelines,” American Red Cross representative Georgi Donchetz said, “we had BPLs who were excited to host blood drives and we’re here at one of the first ones today.”

The new FDA guidelines will no longer feature gender-specific questions targeting gay and bisexual men.

“We are asking questions that everyone will receive and now we’re also able to be more inclusive which is something the Red Cross really really celebrates,” Donchetz said.

Allowing much needed help in the current struggle with receiving sufficient donations.

“It is such a critical time to have donors out donating blood and kind of helping with this blood shortage that we’re experiencing right now,” Donchetz said.

Now, even more blood program leaders like Taskila can begin to give back to the Tucson community.

“It’s so nice that I’m allowed to say yes and they’re able to give back in the ways that they’ve been wanting to this whole time,” Taskila said.

If you want to see if you’re eligible to donate blood to the American Red Cross click here.

