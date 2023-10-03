Advertise
Convicted child molester arrested in Tucson on new charges

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was already convicted for crimes against children.

46-year-old Brian Edward Perdue was arrested September 27 by Tucson Police after serving a search warrant at his home with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, the FBI and the Arizona Attorney General’s Office.

TPD says its Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was alerted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that a Tucson search engine user had uploaded more than 200 images of child sexual abuse material.

During the serving of the search warrant, police say they found more than 600 images of child sexual abuse material on one of two cell phones.

Perdue now faces ten counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, as well as several sex offender registry offenses.

Perdue had recently been granted early release from prison after being convicted of child molestation, child sexual abuse, and access with intent to view child pornography.

