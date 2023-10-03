FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Beautiful October weather Tuesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Temperatures Tuesday morning are the coolest they’ve been in almost 5 months with lows ranging from the upper 40s through the lower 60s across southern Arizona. Highs this afternoon will top out in the 80s, running just a few degrees below normal. With sunny skies and lighter winds, it’s shaping up to be a beautiful early October day across the area! Temperatures climb back above normal by the end of the workweek with a slight chance of rain late Friday into Saturday.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

