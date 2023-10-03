Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

High school football player dies after medical emergency on sidelines in Georgia

FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while...
FILE - A high school football player in Georgia died after suffering a medical emergency while on the sideline, the school system said.(Erik Drost / CC BY 2.0)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:50 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia high school student-athlete died after suffering a medical emergency on the sideline of a junior varsity football game Monday, according to the school system.

The Savannah-Chatham County Public School System said it was a student on the Windsor Forest High School junior varsity team. The school system said the student had played earlier in the game but was rotated out of the lineup and had been watching from the sidelines.

The school system said trainers and medical responders attempted life-saving measures on the sideline. The student was taken to the Children’s Hospital where they were pronounced deceased shortly after arrival.

SCCPSS did not release the name of the player and said it has no information on the cause of death.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
Deadly crash involving pedestrian causes road closures
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in hit and run crash

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2022, photo, Jennifer and James Crumbley, the parents of Ethan Crumbley,...
Michigan school shooter’s parents cleared to stand trial on involuntary manslaughter charges
13+ recordings
LIVE NOW: Hunter Biden enters plea to gun charges
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy ouster vote ahead as he confronts GOP critics but says he won’t cut a deal with Democrats
The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Federal Communications Commission will conduct...
Emergency alert systems being tested on cellphones, TVs and radios across nation Wednesday