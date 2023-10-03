One dead in Pima County crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has identified the man killed in a crash Sunday, October 1.

PCSD says deputies responded to a report of a crash at west Avra Valley Road and north Portland Avenue.

Deputies say the driver of one of the vehicles, 57-year-old Nicholas Tronsden, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle suffered minor injuries and were transported to a local hospital.

PCSD says the investigation revealed that Nicholas was driving west on Avra Valley Road when he pulled off the road to the right when he was rear-ended by the second vehicle which was also heading west.

