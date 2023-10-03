Road closed due to water line emergency repairs in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced a road closure due to water line emergency repairs.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said Prince Road EB closure at Tucson Boulevard (Traffic can go N. or S. on Tucson) and Prince Road WB closure at Treat Avenue/Cactus Boulevard.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.