Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Road closed due to water line emergency repairs in Tucson

FILE - Road closure
FILE - Road closure(MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:21 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility announced a road closure due to water line emergency repairs.

The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility said Prince Road EB closure at Tucson Boulevard (Traffic can go N. or S. on Tucson) and Prince Road WB closure at Treat Avenue/Cactus Boulevard.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
Authorities: Young boy killed after fatally shooting man at Tucson gas station
A woman died when she was hit by a train near West St. Mary's Road and North Main Avenue in...
Woman dies after being hit by train in Tucson

Latest News

RoadHouse Cinemas in Tucson is getting creative to keep its theater full.
Tucson movie theater gets creative during actor’s strike
Former sober living hotel off-limits to the public
Former sober living hotel off-limits to the public
Tucson doesn't have an office dedicated to heat, but handles heat in a similar way.
Heat response similar in Tucson and Phoenix
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is working on a rollover crash on Twin Peaks in the area...
PCSD working rollover crash near Twin Peaks, Silverbell