Tucson Rodeo tickets now on sale

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Rodeo is getting closer, but you can get your tickets now.

The 99th La Fiesta de los Vaqueros Tucson Rodeo happens at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds February 17-25, 2024. The event includes 8 days of events over two weeks.

“The Tucson Rodeo Committee is ready to rodeo! Tickets are now on sale for the 99th annual Tucson Rodeo, this year’s rodeo will feature the best in professional rodeo action as well as the best western entertainment, shopping and food. We encourage you to get your tickets early for the best selection,” said Jose Calderon, Board Chairman, Tucson Rodeo Committee.

Tickets start at $18. In addition to grandstand seating, the Tucson Rodeo offers several premium seating options:

Ultimate VIP – Watch the rodeo from the balcony of the Announcers Stand. Catered lunch and open bar, parking and VIP credentials. Tickets start at $250 per person.

Vaquero Club – Covered seating including buffet lunch, 3 beverages, parking, and souvenir program. Located on the north end of the arena. Tickets start at $90 each.

Gold Buckle Boxes – Located at the top of the grandstands with covered seating, catered meals and beverages. Sold daily, 6 seat box or individual ticket, starting at $120 per seat per day.

Daily Box Seats – Located at the base of the grandstands, right next to the action! Daily 4-seat box starts at $150.

The Tucson Rodeo recommends fans get their tickets early as pre-sale ticket programs have resulted in limited premium ticket availability.

Premium and grandstand tickets can be purchased by calling the Tucson Rodeo Ticket Office at 520.741.2233 or visiting TucsonRodeo.com.

You can also watch 13 News’ coverage of the 2023 Tucson Rodeo Parade here: https://youtu.be/AF-ouhPw1pU

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.