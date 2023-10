TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson’s favorite car-free, carefree “open streets” event is just around the corner. Living Streets Alliance is thrilled to invite the public to its 20th Cyclovia Tucson event on Sunday, October 29th from 9:00a.m. to 3:00p.m.

Spanning from Downtown to the Amphi Neighborhood, several miles of city streets will be temporarily closed to car traffic and opened for people to walk, bike, roll, play and connect at this free event celebrating Tucson’s unique cultures, art, and movement.

Activities, live entertainment, delicious food trucks, free bike repair, giveaways and more will be concentrated into five unique Hubs along the route. Route neighborhoods and activity hosts are coming together to bring you an exciting experience from start to finish; a big incentive to walk or cruise the entire route! Stop by any of four Information Booths to pick up a ‘Cinco for Cyclovia’ bingo game card and play to win prizes while you enjoy the event.

Visit app.cycloviatucson.org/map to plan your trip, find route amenities and see the route in its entirety.

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the route highlights:

Living Streets Alliance Hub Living Streets Alliance (LSA) will host an action-packed Hub near their downtown offices on SixthAvenue, at the southern terminus of the route. Check out local businesses in the area including Tap + Bottle, The Royal Room, Plantney Spears, Let’s Sweat, Exo Roast Co, Mister Car Wash, and Miller’s Surplus Store, who will have special promos and fun activities including a dance party and exercise classes!

Enjoy tunes sponsored by TENWEST and visit the Beer Garden at 6th Avenue & 7th Street, where you can sip a refreshing brew or sparkling water provided by Dragoon Brewing Company and Pueblo Vida Brewing Company to benefit LSA’s ongoing work in the Tucson community.

Living Streets Alliance brings Cyclovia to Tucson so that we can experience and envision our streets in a different way: as safe, welcoming, vibrant public spaces. Experience their work in action with a cargo- and e-bike round-up, stuff-that-parking-spot competition, multimodal photo booth, and more at the LSA Hospitality Tent.

Don’t forget to grab yourself a Cyclovia t-shirt and other apparel at the Merch Tent. Brand new artwork will premiere this route, designed by a local artist.

Historic Y Hub: Dozens of local arts, education, and social and environmental justice organizations who make their home in the Historic Y building are hosting a lively Hub on University Boulevard.

Visit this hub to check out these impactful projects while grooving to live DJs from KXCI. Visit the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality Clean Air Program lounge to relax and savor stories of the Sonoran Desert.

Arizona Complete Health Hub at Mansfield Park: Field games, giveaways, and tons of engaging happenings will enliven the much-loved Mansfield Park in the Sugar Hill Neighborhood. Expect an animated performance by local funk legend, OG Jacki Blu, and a show full of curated guest performers all day at the Park Stage. Don’t forget to check out other organizations who make their home in Sugar Hill — BICAS and Tucson Symphony Orchestra. Title Sponsor of the event, Arizona Complete Health, will convene health and wellness offerings at this Hub, providing mammograms and other medical screenings at no cost.

Keeling Neighborhood Block Party: Keeling residents invite you to their environmentally themed block party with an environmental theme. Grab a free tree seedling, challenge your friends to fun games, and decorate your bike at this sweet neighborhood Hub. Check out The Homing Project’s demonstration mini-home and learn more about the organization’s work to provide shelter to Tucsonans.

Amphi Hub at Literacy Connects: At the northern end of the route, Literacy Connects hosts a bustling Hub with plenty to explore. A coalition of Amphi organizations and neighbors have been preparing for Cyclovia as a celebration of local stories and diverse cultures. Enjoy live music while playing giant scrabble or take a dance class and learn a new style. Tour the nearby International Rescue Committee’s New Roots Garden and shop for veggies at the refugee-led farmer’s market.

Volunteers of all kinds are still needed for the event! Sign up for a three-hour shift and do your part to support the Open Streets movement in Tucson. Every volunteer receives an exclusive Cyclovia t-shirt, and groups of six or more adults can even ‘adopt an intersection’ for the day and help keep the flow of traffic moving while activating the route with their own music, decorations and activities.

Visit www.cycloviatucson.org/volunteer to learn more and register.

