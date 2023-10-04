Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Another Cochise County deputy injured during high-speed chase near Benson

File image
File image(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 7:14 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said another deputy was injured during a high-speed chase on Highway 80 near Benson on Tuesday, October 3.

Members of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Team (CIT) attempted a traffic stop on a gray Saturn on Highway 80 outside of Tombstone at approximately 11:00 a.m.

CCSO said the vehicle failed to yield and fled on Highway 80 through Tombstone and continued towards Benson. Multiple agencies began responding to assist, including the Tombstone Marshal’s Office, the Benson Police Department, and the US Border Patrol.

Authorities said the vehicle continued on Highway 80, driving erratically and crossing into and continuing to travel in the wrong lanes of traffic at speeds more than 107 miles per hour before tire deflation devices were deployed near Sabin Road south of Benson.

As a result of the tire deflation devices impacting several of the suspect’s tires, the vehicle went off the roadway into heavy brush before all subjects inside left.

According to CCSO, three undocumented immigrants and one female United States citizen were captured and turned over to US Border Patrol.

Authorities said the driver of the vehicle is described as possibly a Hispanic male wearing baggy jeans and appeared to be suffering from a head wound. The driver of the vehicle has not yet been located.

During the search, a K-9 deputy assigned to CIT crossed over uneven terrain and injured his leg. The deputy was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injury and has since been released pending follow-up with additional medical services.

There was a weapon that Deputies recovered after observing the driver throw it onto the side of the road during the pursuit.

CCSO said, “We want to remind our motoring public be aware of your surroundings and if you see emergency lights, PULL OVER.”

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Another Cochise County deputy injured during high-speed chase near Benson
Another Cochise County deputy injured during high-speed chase near Benson(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
Trystn Montoya and Jacob Sosa
UPDATE: Suspects identified in double homicide near Park, Irvington
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
Deadly crash involving pedestrian causes road closures
UPDATE: Police identify pedestrian killed in hit and run crash

Latest News

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters amid news that Rep. Matt...
McCarthy becomes the first speaker ever to be ousted from the job in a House vote
Vote
Pima County Board of Supervisors approve voting locations for Vail incorporation election on Nov. 7
Pima County.
Pima County opens applications for affordabale housing projects
In this image made available by Italian State Police, Italian state police agents attend the...
Bus crash near Venice, Italy, kills at least 21 people, including Ukrainian tourists
What the Tech? Setting good passwords
What the Tech? Setting good passwords