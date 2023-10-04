Arrest made after body found near Golf Links, Swan

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man has been arrested after another man was found dead near Golf Links and Swan in Tucson on Monday, Oct. 2.

The Tucson Police Department said 48-year-old Joseph Donald Rose was found shot to death in the tunnels under Swan Road, just north of Golf Links.

The TPD said 41-year-old Joseph Edward Karber confronted Rose about a previous incident and shot him.

Karber was later arrested at an apartment complex near East 29th Street and Swan.

He is currently being held without bond at the Pima County Jail and faces a charge of first-degree murder.

