EAS test poses a risk for domestic violence victims

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - In less than a minute, the nationwide emergency alert system test set for October 4 could become a problem for individuals living in a domestic violence situation.

While many people will view this alert as just another test that will interrupt their daily activities for a few minutes, for domestic violence victims who own a safe phone, it could put them in danger.

“When you’ve got somebody who’s violence comes from within the home and might have a 911 phone or some kind of safety phone hidden as a last resort option to reach out for help, something like this alert can be really dangerous,” said Ed Sakwa, CEO of Emerge Center Against Domestic Abuse.

Sakwa said one of the most common things that occurs in a domestic violence situation is a cell phone gets broken. This cuts off the victims access to support and help outside the home. These safety phones can be used if that situation occurs. However, this test could put individuals with these phones in a bad situation.

“If that phone goes off because of an alert that could then raise suspicions or straight up tell their partner, hey, there’s something going on here, maybe this person is thinking of leaving me, maybe that’s why they have this phone. That could spiral into an incredibly dangerous situation,” said Sakwa.

Since the alert may not happen exactly at its set time, Sakwa said there are several things people can do beforehand to keep themselves safe.

“Thinking about turning off alert notifications in the settings of the phone. Making sure the phone is turned off and powered down, even if that means removing the battery. It might even mean removing that phone from the home, just to get through tomorrow’s federal emergency alert test,” said Sakwa.

Sakwa added that this test also brings awareness of other alerts that occur at unpredictable times that could cause the same danger.

“We want to make sure that people are just thinking about that, as they’re doing safety planning for themselves, to consider how these kinds of alerts might cause a broader problem,” said Sakwa.

Officials also say notice is key to these types of tests. It allows people who rely on these phones time to make a plan that doesn’t cause further problems.

If you or someone you know is struggling in a domestic violence situation, the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available 24/7 at 800-799-7233.

