FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Pleasant weather Wednesday ahead of another warm-up

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After another beautiful start to the day in the 50s, highs will warm into the 80s to near 90° Wednesday afternoon – right at our climate normal for this time of year. As the trough that cooled us off continues to retreat eastward, a ridge will build over the Desert Southwest. Temperatures climb back above normal starting Thursday with an increase in moisture reintroducing a slight chance for rain Friday through the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low to mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 90s.

