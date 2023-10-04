Motorcyclist killed in head-on crash in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A motorcyclist was killed in a head-on crash in Pima County late Saturday, Sept. 30.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said 57-year-old Raymond Smith was traveling west in the eastbound lane of Old Spanish Trail near Pistol Hill when he crashed his motorcycle into a vehicle head-on.

Smith died at a local hospital while the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

