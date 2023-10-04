Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Netflix might raise prices – again – after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends

FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.
FILE - The Netflix logo is displayed on the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New York.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 2:00 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Netflix could raise prices again a few months after the SAG-AFTRA strike ends.

That’s according to the Wall Street Journal, citing anonymous sources.

WSJ reports fees are likely to go up in the U.S. and Canada, followed by several global markets.

It’s unclear when that could happen or what the revised plans might cost.

Netflix says it’s already making more money off customers by recently cracking down on password sharing and ending its basic plan.

For now, customers can stream with ads or pay up to $20 a month. Users have to pay extra to put a non-household member on an account.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson
Cochise County Sheriff's Office deputy Christopher Oletski.
UPDATE: Cochise County identifies deputy seriously hurt trying to stop suspect

Latest News

This satellite image provided by NOAA on Monday, Oct. 2 2023 shows Tropical Storm Philippe,...
Tropical Storm Philippe soaks northeast Caribbean on a path toward Bermuda, New England and Canada
Morgan State University is asking its students to shelter in place on Tuesday evening following...
5 people wounded in shooting after homecoming event at Morgan State University in Baltimore
Living Streets Alliance is thrilled to invite the public to its 20th Cyclovia Tucson event on...
20th annual Cyclovia Tucson event
Winner of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Chemistry Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientist...
3 scientists win Nobel in chemistry for quantum dots research used in electronics, medical imaging
Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
Trump back in court as fraud trial probes who was responsible for his financial statements