PCC receives new grant to help Hispanic, low-income students get their degrees online

The money will help Hispanic and low-income students go after their degrees.
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:40 AM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - More money is on the way to Pima Community College in the form of a $3 million federal grant to help Hispanic and low-income students pursue their degree online.

The grant could help those students over the next five years, and leaders say they already have their hands on this grant.

There are different ways this money will help students succeed online, including a new virtual success center.

PCC says this will help students receive successful coaching, peer mentoring, and helping students learn online while working with each other and their professors.

School officials say with this money, thousands of more students every semester will see an impact.

”I’m so excited because we made it a point to hear from our students and what their needs were and what our gaps were online so that’s what makes it even more exciting is that it’s not just us saying these thing, but our students are coming to us saying it would be wonderful if we could have this or this or this,” Director of Online Student Success Jacqie Allen said.

Nearly half of Pima’s students take online classes but the grades are much lower than in-person, so college leaders say not only will this help more students get their degrees, but also help them achieve better grades.

