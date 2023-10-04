Pima County Board of Supervisors approve voting locations for Vail incorporation election on Nov. 7

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to approve three Vote Center locations for the Vail Incorporation Election. These Vote Centers will be open on Election Day, November 7, from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m., at the following Vail-area locations:

Cienega High School: 12775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way

Vail Copper Ridge Elementary School: 7650 S Canyon Edge Trail

Vail Sycamore Elementary School: 16701 S. Houghton Road, Vail

Ballots in the Vail Incorporation Election contain a single yes/no question about whether to authorize the incorporation of the Town of Vail within the proposed boundaries. The meandering boundaries stretch roughly from Sahuarita Road north to the Rincon Valley and from Houghton Road east to the Coronado National Forest boundary in the Rincon foothills.

The Vail Incorporation Election is separate from the Consolidated Election held the same day for school districts and the City of Tucson. The Consolidated Election for the city and school districts is an all-mail election in which every eligible voter will receive a ballot in the mail. Anyone who wishes to vote in either election must be registered to vote by Tuesday, October 10.

The Vail Incorporation Election is not an all-mail election. Only registered voters who live within the boundaries of the proposed Town of Vail are eligible to participate.

Registered voters who live within the boundaries of the proposed Town of Vail and are on the Active Early Voter List (AEVL) should receive a Vail Incorporation ballot in the mail. Registered voters who live within the proposed Town of Vail boundaries but are not on the AEVL may request a ballot by mail by calling the Pima County Recorder’s Office at (520) 724-4330.

Ballots will be mailed on Wednesday, October 11.

Registered voters who live within the proposed Town of Vail boundaries and wish to vote in person on election day may cast ballots at any of the three Vote Centers.

The Board of Supervisors also unanimously approved a list of early voting locations for the Vail Incorporation Election and the General Consolidated city and school district election.

These include a Vail location: the W. Anne Gibson-Esmond Station Library, located at 10931 E. Mary Ann Cleveland Way.

A complete list of early voting sites, emergency voting sites, and ballot replacement and drop-off sites, including dates and hours of operation, can be found on the Pima County Recorder’s website.

