Pima County wants to hear from you on how to spend opioid settlement money

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima County is ready to receive nearly $50 million as part of a settlement with different pharmaceutical companies as part of a deal to fight the opioid epidemic.

Now time is running out for you to weigh in, the last day to do so is October 4th.

Some of that settlement money has already been used for things like harm reduction in our community which includes handing out Narcan.

County officials are looking for more strategies which they hope can be put in by the end of the year.

Some current strategies include support or expanding recovery centers, training for more emergency room personnel to treat opioid overdose patients, and supporting research and recovery efforts for women who are or can become pregnant and use opioids.

Health leaders say while this money is a great start there’s still a long way to go.

”While these dollars are going to be really helpful in addressing the opioid epidemic, this is still a huge problem and the settlement agreement and the dollars we are putting forth will just make a dent in this overall problem,” Deputy Director for Programming and Development for the Pima County Health Department Kim VanPelt said. “We’re looking at a multi-pronged approach to address these issues.”

After the deadline to comment, these recommendations will be brought to the board of health before being sent to the board of supervisors to make final decisions.

