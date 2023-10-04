Advertise
Proposed investigation into Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos over sexual assault case hits a snag

By Bud Foster
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:30 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Whether the Pima County Board of Supervisors will get its request for an investigation into County Sheriff Chris Nanos is a bit cloudier tonight.

The board wants to know why it’s taking so long for the sheriff’s office to do an internal investigation into a sexual assault case involving at least two deputies.

A female deputy says her superior, Sgt. Ricky Garcia raped her for 80 minutes during a Christmas party last year. Garcia has been fired and is awaiting trial on the rape charges.

According to the victim, two others knew what was happening but did nothing to stop it.

The board voted 3-2 in favor of asking the Department of Public Safety or the Arizona Attorney General to investigate why an internal investigation is taking so long.

“It doesn’t sit well with me, it doesn’t sit well with many of my constituents who have asked me about this and it doesn’t sit well with the majority of the board,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz, who voted in favor of asking for the probe.

But the county voted 4-1 today to release a privileged Pima County Attorney’s Office memo meant to clarify things but added to the confusion.

The memo says the Sheriff has control of internal investigations and it’s common for administrative investigations to be stayed pending the outcome of the criminal investigation which, in the case, is being handled by Santa Cruz County.

Sheriff Nanos told 13 News earlier that he’s following protocol by waiting until the criminal investigation is complete before starting his internal probe.

But still, the board and public are clamoring for answers.

“You need to be running a tight ship on this,” Dr. Heinz said. “You’ve got to expeditiously sort out what happened, to make sure the right reports are being made and things are being normalized.”

Dr. Heinz feels both investigations could be conducted in tandem to avoid the appearance of a lack of transparency.

“This has to happen,” he said. “And it hasn’t happened, for a year.”

But District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott, the lone dissenter, feels the internal probe could have a negative impact on the criminal probe.

“I have the same concerns with this item that I did with one last week which is that the board’s actions could potentially affect the criminal case or civil case,” he said preceding his no vote.

Still, the board sent two letters, one to the state Attorney General and a second to the Department of Public Safety, asking either to investigate the sheriff’s actions. But the memo from the county attorney’s office says explicitly that there is no statutory authority for either of them to investigate the internal affairs of the sheriff’s department.

But Dr. Heinz says he believes the sheriff is not handling the case correctly.

“In any other setting, in any other company, would this be tolerated. Absolutely not. absolutely not. Never. Never, he said. “So why is it tolerated with a government entity.”

The memo also says that internal investigations are the domain of the sheriff.

Neither the AG’s office nor DPS has responded publicly yet.

