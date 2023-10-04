Sober living failure gets mayor and council’s attention

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a sober living program abandoned hundreds of people on the southside, the Tucson Mayor and Council seek answers. They are also underscoring the effort by the city and community services to help people during that time.

The sight of Tucson Police at Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel over the past two weeks dealt with keeping the peace and not evicting people. That was just one thing the mayor and council wanted to establish while the search for the program owners responsible continued.

“I believe that the city of Tucson acted very responsibly in terms of what we saw at Ocotillo Apartments,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

13 News saw hundreds of people, formerly participating in a sober living program at Ocotillo Apartments and Hotel, facing homelessness after Ocotillo management said the program stopped paying them to house the participants and owed the hotel owners hundreds of thousands of dollars.

“It was basically a fraudulent living home. There were a lot of victims involved in this situation, it was a complex situation,” Romero said.

That complex situation required Tucson Police to keep the peace, but they were not there to evict anyone. The city coordinated services along with various others, including Pascua Yaqui and Tohono O’odham.

But in their study session, the mayor and council heard how activists provided incorrect advice to occupants to stay put instead of getting placed elsewhere. The council discussed how these groups should contact the city to be included in better-coordinated efforts to help.

“Coming to us, we will share as much information as possible and absolutely make them part of how to help individuals that are being taken advantage of by sober living homes,” Romero said.

Program names they mentioned included Happy Times and New Directions. Ultimately the property was condemned. Tucson Code Enforcement found vandalism to the fire alarm and suppression systems made the property unsafe, and anyone who was still there had to leave. But the effort to understand how so many were taken in and abandoned and who is responsible is not over.

“Hopefully, Tucson Police Department, FBI, and Department of Public Safety will get to the bottom of it and hold those absolutely accountable for what they did,” Romero said.

One hundred fifty-three contacts were made, including three that found women who had been considered missing on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women list.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.