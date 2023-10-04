Advertise
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash along the westbound exit ramp of Interstate 10 at Prince Road.

TPD says officers responded to a reported crash about 1:15 a.m.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and another was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Police say the area will be shut down until the investigation is done.

