Tucson Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian at Speedway, Silverbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an adult male pedestrian at the intersection of W. Speedway Boulevard and N. Silverbell Road on Tuesday, October 3.

TPD says the driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.