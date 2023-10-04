Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian at Speedway, Silverbell

Tucson Police investigating fatal crash involving pedestrian at Speedway, Silverbell(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving an adult male pedestrian at the intersection of W. Speedway Boulevard and N. Silverbell Road on Tuesday, October 3.

TPD says the driver remained at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

