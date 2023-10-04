Advertise
Two suspects arrested for allegedly dumping young cats on the side of the road in Coolidge

Michael and Monique Cherry
Michael and Monique Cherry(Pinal County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office was called to Bartlett Road and Wheeler Road outside of Coolidge after a concerned citizen witnessed two suspects dump six young cats along the dirt roadway on September 30.

According to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office, the citizen and the responding deputy captured all six. They placed them in the back of a patrol vehicle to be taken to Pinal County Animal Care and Control for evaluation.

PCSO said the area in which this occurred is very remote, with no areas of shade or water. The cats would have been unlikely to survive very long on their own.

The next day, PCSO Deputies arrested both suspects at their home in San Tan Valley. 55-year-old Michael Cherry and 53-year-old Monique Cherry were booked into the Pinal County Jail and are facing six counts of cruelty to animals.

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said, “Thankfully, the cats are in good health and are available for adoption now. And yes, they will be neutered and spayed first.”

