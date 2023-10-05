Advertise
Cochise County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing person

94-year-old Willard Parsons
94-year-old Willard Parsons(Cochise County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 8:41 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing person from the Sierra Vista area on October 4.

CCSO says the caller reported that his 94-year-old brother, Willard Parsons of Sierra Vista, had driven away from his home around 2:30 a.m. when the caregiver heard a noise from the garage and noticed the vehicle missing upon checking inside.

Deputies responded to locations where Parsons is known to frequent without success in finding him or his vehicle.

CCSO says Parsons was entered into the National Crime Information Center computer system along with his white 2017 Chevy Malibu with Arizona license plate HSG46.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Parsons, please contact law enforcement immediately.

The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation.

