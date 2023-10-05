Multiple agencies working technical rescue on Gates Pass

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Northwest Fire, Tucson Fire Department and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department is on the scene of an active technical rescue on Gates Pass on Wednesday night, October 4.

Northwest Fire says there is one confirmed patient in stable condition that rescuers are assisting.

Northwest Fire says they are continuing to search for any additional patients.

Crews say Golder Ranch Fire District is on the scene and Drexel Height Fire District has been requested to assist with the rescue.

Northwest Fire advises people to please avoid the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.