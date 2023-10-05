Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend to end the wor

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:47 AM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a beautiful fall-like start to the week, temperatures are back on the rise! A ridge of high pressure will send highs back above normal starting this afternoon, with Tucson flirting with the triple-digit mark Friday afternoon. A slight increase in moisture will reintroduce a very slim chance for rain Friday through the weekend, but most of the extended forecast stays dry and quiet. The ridge will flatten out this weekend and into next week, but highs will stay a few degrees above normal.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 90s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the upper 90s. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s. Breezy.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

