Foothills homeowners warn of Cacti resells as community had 35 Cacti stolen over ten days

Thieves have targeted Golden Barrel and Columnar Cacti for hundreds to thousands of dollars in resell value. Foothills community warns of lack of care and urges residents to keep Cacti safe.
By Sean Mahoney
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 5:14 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Cacti is one of the many things people love about living in Tucson. But the draw of the prickly plant has turned them into a target for theft in many neighborhoods over the past few weeks.

Specifically for residents of the Fairfield community who say they had 35 Cacti stolen in just the last ten days, including at least one theft in the last three nights.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Office says they have received three reports of cacti theft in the foothills area over the past week to two weeks.

“These plants had just finally gotten through their fourth summer and they were established. Now they’ve been ripped out and again, they will not survive,” the HOA President of a community within the Fairfield area of the Catalina Foothills, Eloise Gore said.

Gore first noticed the thefts on the morning of September 24th. In her community, 25 cacti were stolen just that night, mostly from common areas.

But over time, the thieves became more reckless, stealing cacti from people’s backyards.

“[A neighbor] lost a couple of cacti, each one of them valued at $1,000,” Gore said.

Gore says the main cacti targeted in these thefts are the Gold Barrels and Columnar cacti which are estimated to be worth $300 and $100 a piece respectively.

The thefts have gotten so bad, the neighborhood has put together a night watch with residents camping in their cars from 1:00 AM to 5:00 AM to catch these thieves who took something they say make their community whole.

“Having to go back and look at what those plants look like when we planted them and when they were in bloom. It’s really been a heartbreak,” Gore said.

Now the price tag is now racking up.

“We believe that at this point, the replacement value would be about $7500,” Gore said.

But the price isn’t the most important for these residents.

“It’s a loss to the community way more than a monetary loss,” Gore said.

Gore and other HOA presidents have been focusing on catching the thieves but have also started to convey better safety practices to keep plants away from thieves, such as having motion sensor cameras near valuable Cacti and urging homeowners to keep their most expensive Cacti out of plain view.

They say they want to use their story as a cautionary tale to those with cacti or looking to buy cacti in the future to beware of these prickly thieves.

“If you don’t get it at a reliable nursery, you’re going to buy something. Because spend your money, you think you’ve got to deal and then it died because it hasn’t been properly removed,” Gore said.

As of now, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department says there have been no arrests or suspects named in this string of plant thefts. We will keep you updated on KOLD.com if we learn of any more information.’

