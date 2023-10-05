Hundreds of holiday jobs have arrived in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Job seekers have some early presents to open as hundreds of holiday jobs are already available in the Tucson area. From shopping to shipping, these part-time gigs can become full-time careers.

The shopping season is already ramping up. Amazon’s TUS2 on Kolb Road stocks up on items and employees.

“The work environment is very welcoming,” said Vicente Molina, who was one of about 35 seasonal hires getting acquainted with where they’ll work for at least the next few months, if not longer. TUS2 general manager Chris Jordan greets them as Amazon seeks to hire 900 seasonal associates in Pima County.

“Typically after the holiday season we do what we call conversion where we have folks who have been with us through the holiday season, they have an opportunity to a blue-badge associate permanent position where that comes with full benefits, an increase in pay,” Jordan said.

“A lot of folks just want to come in and work a little bit extra for the holidays, make a little bit extra money; some folks want to come and join us and try to get their foot in the door and see if they can make a career,” said Diane Bartruff, senior HR manager.

What Bartruff described can be seen outside of Amazon, as UPS announced that it’s hiring 480 jobs in Tucson for the holiday season: Full and part-time delivery drivers, commercial driver’s license drivers and package handlers, which can lead to careers.

An online search shows other seasonal work, with some specifying availability on the weekend after Thanksgiving or near Christmas.

“We like to think that we have a shift for just about everybody,” Bartruff said.

That kind of flexibility, from employers who can afford it, can create loyalty from employees who get support when they need it and create relationships into the new year. Molina hopes to make Amazon a career.

“Sometimes I’m in a really rough patch and stuff like that and you know Amazon is more than willing to help their employees live a better and comfortable life,” Molina said.

Amazon’s season’s jobs are entry-level, and UPS says that 80 percent of their positions don’t even require an interview with an online, digital-first process that only requires 20 minutes from application to job offer.

