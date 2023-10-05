Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

National Park Service kicks off Fat Bear Week

151 Walker, a large adult male brown bear and a top contender in Fat Bear Week 2021, eats a...
151 Walker, a large adult male brown bear and a top contender in Fat Bear Week 2021, eats a salmon at the base of Brooks Falls in Katmai National Park, Alaska.(Guy Runco/Katmai Conservancy)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 3:12 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This week is the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week.

The event was started as Fat Bear Tuesday in 2014 by former park ranger Mike Fitz.

The event now lasts a week and basically puts brown bears of the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska up against each other.

Originally, park visitors were asked to vote on the bears before and after they prepare for hibernation.

The voting turnout was such a hit the first year, that the contest went digital in 2015 and was extended to seven days.

Voting started Wednesday October 4, and runs through October 10.

People can come up with their own reasons for casting a vote for a particular bear, but in the end, only one will win.

For more information, or to cast a vote, people can go to www.fatbearweek.org.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash

Latest News

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
Pima Association of Governments looking for volunteers for their annual pedestrian count
PAG looking for volunteers for annual pedestrian count
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
94-year-old Willard Parsons
UPDATE: Silver alert issued for man missing out of Cochise County