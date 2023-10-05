National Park Service kicks off Fat Bear Week

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - This week is the National Park Service’s Fat Bear Week.

The event was started as Fat Bear Tuesday in 2014 by former park ranger Mike Fitz.

The event now lasts a week and basically puts brown bears of the Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska up against each other.

Originally, park visitors were asked to vote on the bears before and after they prepare for hibernation.

The voting turnout was such a hit the first year, that the contest went digital in 2015 and was extended to seven days.

Voting started Wednesday October 4, and runs through October 10.

People can come up with their own reasons for casting a vote for a particular bear, but in the end, only one will win.

For more information, or to cast a vote, people can go to www.fatbearweek.org.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.