PAG looking for volunteers for annual pedestrian count

Pima Association of Governments looking for volunteers for their annual pedestrian count
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:33 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima Association of Governments is getting ready for their annual bicycle and pedestrian count but still needs volunteers.

On this map, there are different intersections that volunteers are still needed. After you sign up, you’ll go to that intersection and count how many pedestrians you see out there for a few hours a day.

Whether that’s people going for a walk or run, or going for a ride on their bike you count them all and report the total amount.

Leaders say the information that comes from this collected data helps support local planning efforts. That could include updating roads or walkways. For example, Tucson city leaders could then look at the data and can use it for their master plan.

“The city of Tucson has a bike boulevard and master plan and as they get funding to build those bike boulevards, they want to see the impact of the ridership on those networks,” senior transportation planner for the Pima Association of Governments David Mitchell said. “So, we’ve been working locally with them to get baseline counts. They’re able to capture what ridership is like today and then they’re going to build some improvements for bikes and pedestrians and hopefully see those numbers increase.”

The first day is October 7th, if you’re interested you can sign up here.

It’s recommended that you bring a hat, sunglasses, clipboard, and chair as you sit outside for a few hours.

