Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father

Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
(Santa Cruz County Sheriff's Office)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:16 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in the Santa Cruz County Jail on charges he killed his father and left his step-mother in critical condition.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call this morning, October 5, at 3:42 a.m. from a man who told the dispatcher he had murdered two people in Sonoita.

Officers met 22-year-old Austin Scheid in a vehicle at an intersection near 25 Lucero Del Cielo.

The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was smeared with blood, a bloody knife and bloody clothing were also found.

Austin Scheid was detained.

Officers then responded to 25 Lucero Del Cielo and found 64-year-old Gregory Scheid dead.

56-year-old Jamie Lee Scheid was in critical condition.

Gregory Scheid was identified to be Austin Scheid’s father and Jamie Scheid was identified to be Austin Scheid’s step-mother.

The investigation is ongoing.

