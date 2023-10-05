Santa Cruz County man accused of killing father
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man is in the Santa Cruz County Jail on charges he killed his father and left his step-mother in critical condition.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says it received a 911 call this morning, October 5, at 3:42 a.m. from a man who told the dispatcher he had murdered two people in Sonoita.
Officers met 22-year-old Austin Scheid in a vehicle at an intersection near 25 Lucero Del Cielo.
The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle was smeared with blood, a bloody knife and bloody clothing were also found.
Austin Scheid was detained.
Officers then responded to 25 Lucero Del Cielo and found 64-year-old Gregory Scheid dead.
56-year-old Jamie Lee Scheid was in critical condition.
Gregory Scheid was identified to be Austin Scheid’s father and Jamie Scheid was identified to be Austin Scheid’s step-mother.
The investigation is ongoing.
