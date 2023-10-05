Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

TPD says the crash has shut down Speedway Boulevard in both directions between Richey Boulevard and Alvernon Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.