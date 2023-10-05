Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash involving pedestrian

By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

TPD says the crash has shut down Speedway Boulevard in both directions between Richey Boulevard and Alvernon Way.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

