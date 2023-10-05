Two Humane Society leaders out following controversial transfer of animals

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona fired one leader and accepted the resignation of another following the controversial transfer of hundreds of small animals.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, the HSSA announced it terminated CEO Steve Farley and accepted the resignation of CPO Christian Gonzalez.

HSSA Board Chairman Robert Garcia confirmed the move came after more than 300 small animals were transferred from the San Diego Humane Society to HSSA last month.

“We have lost the trust of our community, we can do better,” Garcia said in a news conference. “We are committed to doing better. We have a lot of work to do.”

In July, the Humane Society of San Diego asked for HSSA’s help with a large group of small animals that included rats, guinea pigs and rabbits.

Most of the animals were then moved to a private family-run group in Maricopa County, led by Trevor Jones.

The HSSA said that the small group does not keep records, and that Jones told them 254 animals has been placed. The group then asked HSSA to take some of the animals back.

Garcia said an HSSA employee first brought the issue to their attention, followed by several animal rights groups.

An investigation was launched, led by an outside group hired by the HSSA.

The investigation is still ongoing, but it was found that the rescue in Maricopa County is not a licensed rescue.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.