Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

WATCH: 2 men narrowly escape fireball from e-bike battery explosion

The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA, KATMAI NATL PARK, EXPLORE.ORG, FIRE.NSW.GOV.AU)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 11:09 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYDNEY (CNN) - Officials are highlighting battery charging safety after a charging e-bike battery exploded, turning a hallway into a fireball.

Video captured inside a hostel in Sydney, Australia, shows a pair of men barely escape a sudden, eruptive fireball. Officials believe the blast was caused by a faulty e-bike battery that exploded while charging.

While the two men escaped with only minor injuries, the ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people.

This isn’t the first time a battery fire has made headlines: back in May, a London, England, home nearly went up when a charging e-scooter burst into flames.

Officials recommend never leaving lithium-ion batteries charging while you’re away or asleep.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
The company Fondomonte Arizona leases thousands of acres of state land in the Butler Valley.
Governor Hobbs terminates Saudi-owned Fondomonte lease, announces nonrenewal of 3 others

Latest News

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken works while traveling by train to Kyiv, Ukraine, Sept. 6,...
US officials to meet with counterparts in Mexico on drugs, arms trafficking and migration
The ensuing fire forced the evacuation of about 70 people from a Sydney hostel. (CNN, WGBA,...
Take a look: E-bike battery explosion sends fireball into hostel hallway
The former president is accused of habitually lying about his wealth. (CNN, POOL, WABC, WPTV,...
'He's a disgrace': Trump criticizes judge in fraud trial
Police say the five people who were injured in the shooting at Baltimore's Morgan State...
Morgan State shooting victims were unintended targets, police say