The fate of more than 200 small animals remains unknown after HSSA leadership shakeup

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The fate of more than 250 small animals remains unknown as the Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces the termination of CEO Steve Farley and accepted the resignation of CPO Christian Gonzalez.

“We are going to do everything possible to get as much information as we can,” said Robert Garcia, chair of the HSSA Board of Directors.

The transfer of more than 300 animals from the San Diego Humane Society was first approved by former CEO Steve Farley back in July. However, the board did not learn about the transfer until the end of August. Most of the animals were moved to a private family-run group in Maricopa County, led by Trevor Jones.

Garcia said an HSSA employee first brought the issue to their attention, followed by several animal rights groups. They later learned about a brother, Colton Jones who owns the Fertile Turtle which prompted an emergency board meeting and the suspension of Farley and Gonzalez.

An investigation was launched, led by an outside group hired by the HSSA.

The board has since learned that Trevor Jones merely facilitated animal adoptions and was not a licensed rescue. Garcia said they have received some photos and documentation from the brothers, but have not been able to verify if the animals in the pictures are the ones from the transfer.

“We are not able to verify that those animals were actually adopted out or what happened with them. So we have some pictures and some documentation on that front. But we have not been able to independently verify it. And that’s what we’re looking for,” said Garcia.

The board said animal transfers are common to improve adoption opportunities.

Garcia added this one is making them take a closer look at their policies.

“The policies were not followed. So, the policies need to be revisited, they need to be strengthened and we will start the work of doing that immediately,” said Garcia.

Since this situation has come to light, the board said they have seen a drop in donations and support. The board added they are committed to doing better.

“We hope to rebuild the trust that the community has placed in us so that our support returns to the levels they were at previously, if not higher, so that we can carry out our mission,” said Garcia.

The board said the Jones brothers have been in communication with their investigator to some extent but not at the level they hoped.

They have also begun the search for a new interim CEO.

