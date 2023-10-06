FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near record highs Friday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a beautiful fall-like start to the week, temperatures are back on the rise. A ridge of high pressure will send highs in Tucson near the triple-digit mark Friday afternoon. A slight increase in moisture will reintroduce a very slim chance for rain Saturday afternoon, but most of the extended forecast stays dry. The ridge will flatten out this weekend and into next week, but highs will stay a few degrees above normal. Conditions will be a bit breezy Friday with gustier winds Friday night into Saturday morning.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100°. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90°.

