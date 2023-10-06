Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near record highs Friday

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 5:51 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a beautiful fall-like start to the week, temperatures are back on the rise. A ridge of high pressure will send highs in Tucson near the triple-digit mark Friday afternoon. A slight increase in moisture will reintroduce a very slim chance for rain Saturday afternoon, but most of the extended forecast stays dry. The ridge will flatten out this weekend and into next week, but highs will stay a few degrees above normal. Conditions will be a bit breezy Friday with gustier winds Friday night into Saturday morning.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high near 100°. Breezy.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the mid 90s. Windy.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 90s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high near 90°.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash
TPD: Woman hit, killed by impaired driver near Speedway, Dodge

Latest News

13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Warming trend to end the work week
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023
13 NEWS FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5, 2023