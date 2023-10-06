Advertise
Marana Pumpkin Patch set to open Oct. 7th

The Marana Pumpkin Patch is set to open on October 7th for the 2023 season.
By Jack Cooper
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 8:03 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s that time of year and the Marana Pumpkin Patch is ready to open it’s doors.

The Fall tradition runs for three weeks from Oct. 7th-29th and is open Thursdays and Fridays from 3-8 p.m.

On the weekends it runs from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

While leaders say this year will be bigger. The Marana Pumpkin Patch is expecting more people, but says they’ll have plenty of pumpkins for you to pick.

Leaders says they added improved bathrooms, reducing the need for porta potties.

There will also be plenty of activities for the kids, including more swings. There will also be trains, jumping pillows, and the farm playground.

Adults can now grab a drink since the Pumpkin Patch now has a beer and liquor license.

Meanwhile, something back this year are the pond and paddle boats. The pond doubles as an irrigation system.

”This was an extremely difficult growing season with the record heat that we had and then to top it off we had an almost tornado that rolled through the farm that forced us to step back and fix some things,” owner of the Marana Pumpkin Patch Jon Post said. “And of course our pumpkins don’t like adverse weather, but rest assured we have a lot of pumpkins ready for our pumpkin fanatics.”

Post adds that they’re expecting huge crowds again this year, and to buy tickets online if you’re able to. That’ll help you get in faster and is actually $3 cheaper than at the gate.

