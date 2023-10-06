Mexican Baseball Fiesta kicks off Thursday, marking the start of tourism season in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It’s a party on the southside diamond as the Mexican Baseball Fiesta kicked off its four-day event Thursday, with the University of Arizona Wildcats taking on the Hermosillo Naranjeros to end the night.

The premier event at the Kino Veterans Memorial stadium means so much more to the growth of baseball in the Old Pueblo. It marks one of the biggest events heading into tourism season.

“We bring smiles. People who have relatives in Sonora elsewhere in Mexico,” President of the Mexican Baseball Fiesta Mike Fader said, “They don’t have to go back to Mexico. We bring it to them.”

The atmosphere, the dancing around the stadium, and the unique ballpark food are unlike anything you will get at an American stadium, and it’s meant to be that way.

“We want to have a baseball fiesta, we want to have games, but we want to have the same experience. Like if you’re watching baseball in Mexico,” President and CEO of Visit Tucson Felipe Garcia said.

The music plays nearly every second of the game outside of when the pitcher throws the ball. The unique ballpark environment is even something the Arizona Wildcats had to adjust to.

“We had our music loud and played it throughout the at-bats and tried to get them used to it. But it’s fun. It’s great to see all the people from Tucson come out,” Head Coach for the Wildcats Chip Hale said.

Garcia relates the fiesta to a kickoff party for Tucson tourism season.

“It’s an attraction and amenity it draws people from outside and when people from outside come to Tucson, it’s really nice, because remember, they carry a wallet, and they have money in their pockets and a credit card and they’re spending money here that it’s new money.”

Fader says he’s seen an economic impact of one million dollars before over this four-day event. Visitors from both sides of the border come for a unique experience.

“We’re authentic,” Fader said, “You know again, it’s not hot dog. And it’s not pizzas not hamburgers. It’s Tostitos Central and stuff like that.”

Officials with the Fiesta say it’s not just about the fiesta off the field, but the play on the field is also worth watching.

“I tell them, hey, if you want to go to the next level, here’s your chance to see what they’re like. We’re using wood bats. We’re facing professional pitchers,” Hale said.

Many of the athletes you will see at the fiesta play or will play in the big leagues. Triple prospects litter the field and get exposure during spring league nearly tenfold what they would get in a preseason game across the border.

The players themselves are also bringing a larger economic impact to the Tucson area.

“But these individuals these Mexican teams are also training here. So, they’ve been here several days, they’re staying at hotels, they’re using hotel room nights. They’re going out to restaurants,” Garcia said.

All to bring a slice of Mexico to the Old Pueblo baseball community.

“It’s rewarding because we’re doing something special for our community. And that’s what makes it worthwhile,” Fader said.

Fader says the game against the University of Arizona was just an appetizer for some of these fans. He says the back-to-back night main event of Hermosillo vs. Obregon square off. It’s a rivalry like no other from down south and is expected to pack the stadium when they play Friday and Saturday.

On Sunday, the popular band Los Contactos Norte will close the festivities, expected to draw even more of a crowd.

