Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Oro Valley teacher wins thousands for school’s automotive program

By Andres Rendon
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 11:00 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Teachers from pre-k to college celebrated World Teacher Day!

One teacher in Oro Valley has celebrated a little extra after winning thousands for his school’s automotive program.

Automotive students at Canyon Del Oro High School celebrated World Teacher Day, especially after their program received major funding.

Jeremy Tarbet is the school’s automotive instructor and one of the recipients of the Harbor Freight Tools for Schools Prize for Teaching Excellence. He won 50 thousand dollars to keep the auto program running for years.

Working with cars almost his entire life, Tarbet never thought a day like this would come.

“I’ve always been part of some kind of car community. Growing up, it was Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels turned into bigger cars,” Tarbet said.

“And then they gave me a call from here to be a long-term sub, I accepted and said yes, and that turned into a full-blown career.”

This isn’t Tarbet’s first try to win the award.

He applied several times for the Harbor Freight Tools award and was selected as a finalist for three years in a row, from 2019 to 2021. But this year, he was able to bring the big check home.

“I ended up in the top 50 for three years in a row,” he said. “Really, it’s to bring in that honor and success story to this program.”

The students love the program, too.

With the chance to get hands-on experience with cars from actual customers, all while earning certifications and credits from Pima Community College, students say they learned valuable skills to apply in and out of the shop.

“Going through this course, I have learned how to do that and Tarbet has helped me through. If I had a question, he was there,” said senior Jaydyn Sweney.

“It has helped me outside of school, because if I can do it outside of school, why should someone else do it.”

Along with the rest of Canyon del Oro, Tarbet’s students are proud of him for always being a helping hand and for always looking for opportunities to grow.

“He’s really just an amazing teacher,” said senior Santiago Garcia.

“I’ve been here all four years of high school and he’s always the class I look forward to when the new school year starts. I know he works very hard to get us funding, and I’m really happy to see him get the recognition he deserves.

Tarbet and his students worked together to determine how the funds would be allocated to support the program for this year and years to come.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash

Latest News

Mexican Baseball Fiesta kicks off Thursday, marking the start of tourism season in Tucson
Mexican Baseball Fiesta kicks off Thursday, marking the start of tourism season in Tucson
Officials announced the indictments on charges of murder and manslaughter of the center’s...
3 charged with murder in toddler’s fentanyl death at NYC day care
TPD working crash at Fort Lowell, Country Club
TPD working crash at Fort Lowell, Country Club
Released from probation early: Tucson musician accused of trying to kill a random stranger
Released from probation early: Tucson musician accused of trying to kill random stranger