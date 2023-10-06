Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Monsoon 2023
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Pima Community College to grant Metallica Student Scholarships for third year straight

Pima Community College to grant Metallica Student Scholarships for third year straight
Pima Community College to grant Metallica Student Scholarships for third year straight
By 13 News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Pima Community College has once again been selected as a beneficiary of the Metallica Scholars Initiative for the third consecutive year. Under the program, twenty PCC students will be granted scholarships up to $1,000 each for completing their program.

The rock band Metallica decided in 2018 to donate $1 million to ten community colleges nationwide. The band wanted to give back to communities that have supported them throughout the years. Their goal was to specifically donate to community colleges to help those students obtain better technical education and trade-career opportunities.

The first ten students will receive scholarship awards in the spring and ten more students will be awarded the scholarship next fall.

“It is a wonderful honor for Pima Community College to be a recipient of the Metallica Scholars Initiative again this year,” said Robert Ramirez, Pima for Youth Program Manager. “It truly helps some of our students further their education and enter employment opportunities in the trades. I had the privilege to work with the American Association of Community Colleges and was supported by the All Within My Hands Foundation to recognize and deliver the grant for a third year in a row.”

More about All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation:

Since its inception in 2019, the All Within My Hands (AWMH) Foundation has been collaborating with the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to offer direct assistance and develop skills for career and technical education programs throughout the United States. Every year, AWMH has expanded its reach by including more educational institutions in the initiative. As of July 2023, a total of 42 schools in 33 states have implemented programs that reap the benefits of the Metallica Scholars Initiative, positively influencing the lives of approximately 6,000 students across the nation.

To learn more about the Metallica Scholars Initiative, go to: AllWithinMyHands.org/Metallica-Scholars.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michael Jesus Luera was arrested in connection with a high-speed crash at Grant and First in...
Prosecutors: Man driving 130 mph before crash that split vehicle in half
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after a crash involving a pedestrian in Marana.
Interstate 10 westbound reopens after crash involving pedestrian in Marana
(Source: pexels.com)
UPDATE: Police identify driver killed in crash near Golf Links in Tucson
The Tucson Police Department is investigating a head-on crash on E. Old Spanish Trail at S....
Woman killed in crash near 22nd, Harrison in Tucson
Tucson Police investigating deadly crash
NEW INFORMATION: Tucson Police identify victim in deadly Prince Road crash

Latest News

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a single-vehicle crash after it was found...
PCSD investigating single-vehicle crash on Gates Pass
FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp., and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French...
US regulators seek to compel Elon Musk to testify in their investigation of his Twitter acquisition
151 Walker, a large adult male brown bear and a top contender in Fat Bear Week 2021, eats a...
National Park Service kicks off Fat Bear Week
Pima Association of Governments looking for volunteers for their annual pedestrian count
PAG looking for volunteers for annual pedestrian count