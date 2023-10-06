Suspects arrested after newborn severely beaten and bitten in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man and a woman are facing multiple charges after an infant was found severely abused in Peoria. Twenty-one-year-old Stephanie Komphabay and 24-year-old James Lawson III were both arrested on Thursday.

According to police, the abuse started in July, and Lawson sent pictures and texts about the girl’s injuries. It reportedly started with a bloody up lip and then, the next day, a swollen left eye. On July 18, the baby’s forehead had a cut and was swollen. The following week, police say Lawson caused the child to break her arms and legs, and there were human bite marks on her left arm and right leg.

According to court records, Lawson told Komphabay the baby was injuring herself by fighting him or scratching herself. Police said data showed Lawson Google searched phrases like “if you choke baby hit the head get lumpy” and “Can you put ice on newborn head.” Court paperwork said Komphabay took the baby to the pediatrician’s office on Aug. 1 because her left leg was swollen and not getting any better. According to court paperwork, Komphabay later told police when the baby cried, Lawson would grab her by the jaw and squeeze her mouth shut with both hands when she lifted her up, causing both feet to dangle.

Detectives say Lawson told Komphabay to “keep her mouth shut” about the injuries. He also reportedly got mad when the baby was taken to Phoenix Children’s Hospital in an ambulance, and Komphabay rode with her, leaving their car at the doctor’s office. Police said Komphabay knew about the abuse for an entire month and didn’t report it or stop it. Both Lawson and Komphabay were booked into jail on three counts of child abuse.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.