TPD looking for missing vulnerable woman
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 2:27 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing vulnerable woman.
TPD says 71-year-old Carol Jean Kindelay was last seen yesterday in the 500 block of W. Miracle Mile.
She is 5′9/160lbs and last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, light blue pants and a green backpack.
Please call 911 if she is located.
