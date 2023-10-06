TPD looking for missing vulnerable woman

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is asking the public’s help in searching for a missing vulnerable woman.

TPD says 71-year-old Carol Jean Kindelay was last seen yesterday in the 500 block of W. Miracle Mile.

She is 5′9/160lbs and last seen wearing a navy blue shirt, light blue pants and a green backpack.

Please call 911 if she is located.

